GameCredits Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $62,218.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00232608 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006499 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,377,518 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.