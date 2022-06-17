Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. 352,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

