Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
