Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BRAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Bragg Gaming Group Profile (Get Rating)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
