Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

BRAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Bragg Gaming Group Profile (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.