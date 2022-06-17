Garde Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.