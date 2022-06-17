Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

