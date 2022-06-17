Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,949,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $160,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,619,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

