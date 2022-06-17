Garde Capital Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $913.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.34 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

