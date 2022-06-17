Garde Capital Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

