Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.06. 16,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.