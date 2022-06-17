GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.81

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 435 ($5.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405.40 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($11.85). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 547.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 604.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.23).

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($60,142.01).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

