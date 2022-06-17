Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 957 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,400,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.46. 5,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.