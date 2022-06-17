Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.33. 66,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

