Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 3,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,024. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

