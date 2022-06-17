Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,854 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,729,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.99. 509,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,036,444. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.