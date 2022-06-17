Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

