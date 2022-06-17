Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,626 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.27 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

