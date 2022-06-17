Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $895,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

