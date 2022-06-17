Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,959 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,265,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

