Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $42.22

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.22, but opened at $44.44. Glaukos shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 648 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Glaukos by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

