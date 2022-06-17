Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GBBKU) Quiet Period Set To End on June 20th

Global Blockchain Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GBBKU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 20th. Global Blockchain Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GBBKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.