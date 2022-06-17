Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 30.2% in May

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,797.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,485 shares of company stock worth $569,686. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

