Global Social Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,621.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $761,946.10 and $11,621.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

