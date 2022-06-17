Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

