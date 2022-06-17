GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.97

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

