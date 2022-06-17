Graft Polymer (LON:GPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graft Polymer (LON:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:GPL opened at GBX 16.05 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06. Graft Polymer has a 12-month low of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.46 ($0.27).

In other Graft Polymer news, insider Roby Zomer purchased 462,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($89,816.73).

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer modification technologies and techniques in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers GRAFTABOND, a line of graft/block copolymers for combining various polymers with fiberglass, carbon fiber, mineral and natural fillers, and mixed polymer waste; GRAFTALEN, a line of reactive solid super-concentrates for polyolefin rheology modification, e-modulus enhancers, PET/PBT chain extenders, and AOX masterbatch; GRAFTAPOR, a line of porous polymer-carriers for use in liquid chemicals; and GRAFTAMID, a line of high-temperature elastomers based on nanostructured polyolefin-polyamide alloys for use in high-tech hardening modifiers in polyamide compounds, as well as use as an independent compound in hot melt adhesives.

