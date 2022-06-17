Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Purchases 80,000 Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$729,452.82.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 15,400 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32.

On Monday, May 30th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. GCM Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

GCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.