Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

