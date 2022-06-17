Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,943 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

