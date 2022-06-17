Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

VB opened at $170.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99.

