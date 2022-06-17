Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

