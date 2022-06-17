Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,565,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

