Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 69,593 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 20.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $103,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $271.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

