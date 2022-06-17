Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,142 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after buying an additional 1,530,706 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after buying an additional 91,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 145,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.04 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

