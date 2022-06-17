Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,949. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

