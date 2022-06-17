Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GPOVY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. Grupo Carso has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.