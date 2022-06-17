Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

