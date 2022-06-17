Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.