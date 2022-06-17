H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.33 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.