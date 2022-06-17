Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $702.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.96. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

