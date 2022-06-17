Head to Head Comparison: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 387% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for MongoDB and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 1 14 0 2.93 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $411.07, suggesting a potential upside of 64.59%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -32.75% -45.56% -12.81% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $873.78 million 19.47 -$306.87 million ($4.84) -51.60 Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 7.59 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

