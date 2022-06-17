Head-To-Head Comparison: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) versus Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sema4 alerts:

This table compares Sema4 and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63% Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

Sema4 has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 331.25%. Talkspace has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 199.58%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Talkspace.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 2.84 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.16 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.12

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sema4 beats Talkspace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.