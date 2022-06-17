Head to Head Contrast: Clear Secure (YOU) versus Its Rivals

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clear Secure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clear Secure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Clear Secure Competitors 1584 10912 23640 518 2.63

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.53%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Clear Secure’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million -$36.08 million -37.85 Clear Secure Competitors $1.73 billion $270.91 million -34,943.12

Clear Secure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34% Clear Secure Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

