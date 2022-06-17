Head-To-Head Contrast: Duolingo (DUOL) versus The Competition

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Duolingo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -21.26% -16.22% -10.97% Duolingo Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

This table compares Duolingo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $250.77 million -$60.13 million -52.62 Duolingo Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -33,610.37

Duolingo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Duolingo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 2 7 0 2.78 Duolingo Competitors 1584 10908 23624 518 2.63

Duolingo currently has a consensus target price of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 78.80%. Given Duolingo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duolingo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Duolingo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

