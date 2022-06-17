Head-To-Head Contrast: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 2.50 -$35.37 million ($1.26) -2.51 Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.30 -$249.56 million ($3.34) -1.56

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for mCloud Technologies and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

mCloud Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.67%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 146.39%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -102.96% -580.31% -30.83% Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78%

Summary

Zeta Global beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

