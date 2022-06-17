Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,552. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

