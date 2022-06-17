Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Hits $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00232900 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003107 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000888 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

