Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $355,538.01

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $355,538.01 and approximately $1,032.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.34 or 0.05057725 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00290270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00091004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.