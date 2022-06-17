Hiblocks 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.73 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

