Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 4.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 131,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 105,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of C$77.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.