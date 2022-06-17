Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 4.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 131,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 105,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of C$77.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.
About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)
