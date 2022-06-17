HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Up 3.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.94. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$420.14 million and a PE ratio of -27.13.

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.61%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.