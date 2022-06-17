Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 42 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Holcim stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4148 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

